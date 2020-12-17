Anchor Daniel Miller joining FOX59 Morning News, First at Four

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana’s news leader WXIN FOX59 has hired a familiar face to join its highly successful morning team. Anchor Daniel Miller will be sharing news and information with Hoosiers weekday mornings beginning in late January 2021. He will also anchor FOX59 First at Four.

Miller comes to Indianapolis from Boston, where he’s been anchoring a morning news program there, but he’s no stranger to the Indianapolis area. Before moving to Massachusetts, Miller spent ten years as an anchor and reporter right here in Indy, where he covered everything from breaking news to politics. Miller is the winner of several Emmy awards for his anchor and reporter roles and holds a Spectrum Award from the Indiana Broadcasters Association for his coverage of breaking news.

Miller is glad to being back in the Circle City.

“I’m looking forward to coming back home, being around familiar faces in a community I’ve always loved and joining the number one team in Indianapolis,” he said.

“Daniel Miller will be an excellent addition to the FOX59 morning team,” said News Director CJ Hoyt. “His experience in covering major news stories, breaking news, investigations and his knowledge of the Indianapolis market makes him the perfect complement to Angela Ganote and Jim O’Brien. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Miller is a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and the National Association of Black Journalists. When he’s not in front of the camera, you can find Miller enjoying a good book or exploring the great outdoors.

You can follow Miller on Twitter here.