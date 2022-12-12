Right now we are in the giving season and so many organizations have been opening up their hearts and wallets to give to so many people who are in need.

For the past year, an Anderson church has been on a mission to tackle the homeless population in their community by helping feed people who have no place to eat when they are hungry.

Members of the Pilgrim Baptist Church congregation are always going out of their way to provide food for the hungry, bringing smiles to the faces of those they serve.

Reverend Vincent Floyd of Mt. Pilgrim Church in Anderson, along with his wife Stacy Floyd, and outreach minister Bobby Miles joined FOX59 this morning to share more on how they’re paying it forward.

If you would like to learn more about mt. Pilgrim church, you can connect with them on Facebook and find out about their mission feeding the homeless in Anderson.

