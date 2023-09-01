Andrea Daugherty was 43 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and given three years to live. Instead, she was able to raise her three daughters to adulthood and write a book about her faith. Another legacy started in 2015, when her friends and family wanted to have a fundraiser for her. Sadly, Andrea passed away in 2022 after a 7-year battle, but the Have A Little Faith Benefit Concert, held in her memory, returns for its 8th year.

Andrea’s sister, Jenny Acton- the president of Andrea’s Faith Foundation- and Cindy Gregory- one of this year’s recipients- joined FOX59 this morning to tell us more about the event and how it focuses on helping those going through some of the toughest battles.

The 8th annual Have a Little Faith Benefit Concert will be held September 16, 2023 at Avon Middle School. For more information, click here.