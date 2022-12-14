Two mothers grieving the loss of their children hope you will hear their message this holiday season. A drunk driver crossed the center line killing their son and daughter at 5:30 in the evening last December. Two hours after the crash the driver’s blood alcohol level was 0.126

20-year-old Noah Wells admitted to police he was drinking. He faces two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) causing death. He goes before a judge next week for a bench trial.

This morning, Abby and Bryce’s mothers joined Angela on the red couch to share their children’s story hoping you will think before getting behind the wheel.

Amanda King is Bryce’s mom. Cathy Wray is Abby’s mom.

