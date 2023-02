A wonderful update for you on Ivy the dog who was found in Speedway with 2 broken legs 3 weeks ago.

Vets believe someone abused her and broke her legs intentionally. Now she has a new owner and it’s all thanks in part to our FOX59 viewers.

Susan Bogden welcomed Ivy into her heart and home with open arms.

She brought Ivy on FOX59 this morning to share her journey to recovery following surgery.