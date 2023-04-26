High school and college athletes raking in the money. Bronny James holds the top spot in the NIL rankings. He has earned $7.4 million before stepping foot onto a college court.

As for Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis holds spot number 30. And Purdue’s Zach Edey holds spot 36. Not quite earning a cool million.

But its Ball State softball players using their division 1 status and name and likeness as a fundraiser to try to cure cancer that we talked about Wednesday.

Hannah Dukeman and Emma Eubank are teammates, roommates and both passionate about funding a cure for cancer.

They joined FOX59’s Angela Ganote Wednesday morning on the red couch.

If you would like to make a bid on the cleats, click here to be taken to the auction site.