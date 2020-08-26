Angela Answers: Brooke’s Place transforming grief into hope

INDIANAPOLIS – Brooke’s Place has a mission – to transform grief into hope. It’s a place for children, teens and families suffering from the grief and sadness of losing a loved one. Whether it be from violence or the on-going pandemic, there is a spot for everyone who needs it.

FOX59’s Angela Ganote spoke with Larissa Warne and Marisa Williard, both of Brooke’s Place, about the transformation process and the services available.

For more information on the services available at Brooke’s Place, head to the following link: Brooke’s Place