A U.S. Senate subcommittee investigation finds men presumed innocent and held before their trials are subjected to horrific abuses inside federal prison.

The accusations of corruption, abuse and misconduct include 24 hour a day lockdowns and no access to attorneys. Other claims say there are so many rats inside the facility that prison doors in Atlanta were left unlocked and opened to let cats in to eat the rats. Another shocking accusation claims that when it rains, a foot of human waste is left behind.

Kevin Ring, from the nonprofit advocacy organization Families Against Mandatory Minimums, has promoted independent oversight of our federal prisons for years. That includes the federal prison in Terre Haute.

He shares what we should take away from the hearings.