Indy Eleven partners with Indiana Donor Network to promote organ donation and to save lives.

The Driven2SaveLIves 2023 BC39 will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from September 27 through September 30.

BC39 honors USAC champion and three-time Indy 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Director of Community Relations for Indy Eleven, Jonathan Jones, and Bryan’s sister, Taylor McLean visited FOX59 to talk with Angela about the impact and importance of the event.

To learn more about the event, click here.