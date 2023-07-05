Many Hoosiers are affected by Alzheimer’s in some way, whether a family member or friend has been diagnosed, or they’re a caregiver for someone living with it. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting a free educational conference here in Indy later this month, that will include experts in the Alzheimer’s field. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Director of Communications, Chris Schneider, joined Angela to share more details. For more information, click here.

