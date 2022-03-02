As images of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to come in, Hoosiers may be asking how they can help the thousands that are now fleeing the fighting.

In “Angela Answers”, FOX59’s Angela Ganote spoke with John Dickerson the lead pastor at Connection Pointe Christian Church.

The church has missionaries around the world, and shared one of the organizations they are partnering with that can help those caught in the midst of the invasion.

If you would like to help, they have a link to make donations and more on the church’s website.