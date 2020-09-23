Angela Answers: human touch starvation, deprivation during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – The coronavirus pandemic is bringing with it a lot of issues, some of which a lot of people may not have even thought about. Social distancing guidelines mean not everyone is interacting with people like they used to, especially on a physical level.

Physical touch helps regulate several body functions for people. When they’re not getting that touch, it can throw their health out of whack.

FOX59’s Angela Ganote spoke with Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist at IU Health, about the importance of human touch.