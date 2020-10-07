Angela Answers: Indiana judges speak on court reform

INDIANAPOLIS – The topic of criminal justice reform has been prominent for several years, but is now gaining more interest than ever before. Now, more officials within the court system are actively working to reshape one of the most important pieces of criminal justice: the courts.

For the first time on FOX59, Angela Ganote spoke with two judges about their plans to reshape and refine Indiana’s courtrooms. Grant County Judge Mark Spitzer and LaPorte Superior Court Judge Richard Stalbrink answered questions about their plans, and explained why they believe now is the time for reform.