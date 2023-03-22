Who killed Kasey Schoen? The 25-year-old man was shot five times in Indianapolis while sitting in his truck 24 years ago. His case is getting new attention as the man first convicted of his murder was just set free. Now, Kasey’s family wants to know– will anyone be held accountable?

Leon Benson spent almost 25 years in prison at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, convicted of Kasey’s murder. But, last week, he was exonerated from murder! His case was overturned, police admitted they had the wrong man. Leon joined FOX59’s Angela Ganote live this morning to speak about his journey to freedom and staying strong after so many years wrongfully imprisoned.

FOX59 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor for comment on the status of any investigation or potential investigating into the murder of Kasey Schoen. We will update this story if and when we get any new information.