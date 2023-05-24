The popular Murder Sheet podcast turning heads once again with the only local interview of Kegan Kline. Kline is the man accused of creating a fake social media persona to communicate with young girls… including Libby German the night before she was murdered in Delphi along with Abby Williams. During the podcast interview from jail — Kline claimed he saw some evidence for the first time last week — when he was about to be sentenced. He also claims his attorney didn’t tell him about an earlier plea deal. Murder Sheet hosts, journalist Aine Caine and attorney Kevin Greenlee, joined Angela on the red couch to dive deeper into their podcast. To listen to their full interview with Kline and all the Murder Sheet episodes, click here.

