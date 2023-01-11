

Teaming up to train more K-9s to detect the chemical odor found in sim cards, cell phones and other technology.

Now more than ever law enforcement can use the highly trained dogs to help them in child sexual abuse and trafficking cases.

The Executive Director for kNot Today, Alyssa Van Vactor, joined FOX59 this morning along with IMPD Detective Darin Odier and K-9 Hunter with the Cybercrimes Unit to demonstrate the skills that are making waves for investigators.

If you would like to support the effort, click here to be directed to the fundraising campaign.