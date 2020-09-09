Angela Answers: National Suicide Prevention Month

INDIANAPOLIS – It is a tough topic to talk about, but offers an important conversation. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is now the second-leading cause of death in young people age 15 to 25.

Each year, tens of thousands of people of all ages take their own lives. FOX59’s Angela Ganote answers your questions about suicide prevention. She spoke with Maggie Owens, the Director of Education and Community Relations with the Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide.

There are several available resources if you, or someone you know struggling with depression.

For more on local events aimed at educating the public on this this troubling trend head to: https://www.indianaprevention.org/events

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, and contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or visit their website at: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/