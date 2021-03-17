Angela Answers: Nation’s boys in crisis?

INDIANAPOLIS – Homicide rates continue to climb in the circle city and in many other parts of the country. At the same time, more than 90 percent of the nation’s prison population is male. Boys and young men are also falling behind in education.

Is it all linked?

Angela Ganote spoke with Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church located on the northwest side of Indianapolis about these issues.

This is likely the first in a series of segments asking the same question: is there a crisis with our nation’s boys?

For more information on Pastor Jackson’s church, click here.