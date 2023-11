INDIANAPOLIS — Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent is now the only Indiana hospital where patients of all ages can receive the highest level of trauma care under one roof.

A pediatric trauma medical director joins Angela to speak on what it takes to get this certification, what this means for Hoosier families, and how the new announcement changes the game for Indiana health care.

