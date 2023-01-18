Fighting for insurance coverage for a young Hoosier just diagnosed with a fatal disease. Six-year-old Rowan Dingledy is that little girl. She was as vibrant and healthy as a little girl could be and then she quickly began losing her eyesight and parts of her memory — and her symptoms are getting worse.

This morning, her mom, Jessica, joined FOX59’s Angela Ganote to talk about her family’s uphill battle for her daughter’s life.

If you would like to learn more about Rowan and her fight, visit her GoFundMe page by clicking here.