Angela Answers: Crawfordsville student writes incredible song for high school seniors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Life as we know it has come to a screeching halt as the spread of COVID-19 continues on. Events across the world have been canceled. More and more people are working from home, and that includes students.

For those students, many are dealing with the loss of their senior year in high school and college, as education makes the switch to e-learning. Crawfordsville High School senior Abby Bannon says she's thankful her family is healthy, but knows the world is struggling and is sad for what will not be.

Abby took to Facebook to share her talent for music. She posted a now viral video of her performing an original song, tugging on the heartstrings of many.

Angela Ganote spoke with her about writing that song and her future plans.