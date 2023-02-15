The United Nations believes the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria will surpass 50,000 people but the humanitarian crisis could be much larger. Syrians living in opposition-held areas are protesting against a lack of aid getting to them. More than 4,000,000 people were relying on assistance in the war-torn nation before the quake and its powerful aftershocks, and getting supplies, food and medical aid now is even tougher.

This morning- Angela sat down on the red couch with Fadwa Abbosh, a Hoosier born in Syria desperate to help her loved ones in her home country.