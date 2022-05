A 15-year-old student at Lawrence North High School passed away at track and field practice.



The student appears to have suffered a cardiac arrest on the football field.



Indiana has lost at least 4 young men in the past decade and 1 in 300 youth has an undetected heart condition.

Julie West shares the story of her son who died at the age of 17 during football practice in 2013.

