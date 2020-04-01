Angela Answers: tips for high school juniors to stay on the path of success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind -- Senior years in both college and high school have been turned upside down for hundreds of thousands of students and their families. Perhaps the biggest impact is on the juniors. Junior year is often seen as critical to set college and career plans in motion.

Angela Ganote spoke with Dee Lohman, Ph.D, and career counselor about what is next for these students.

If you would like to connect with Dee, head the following link: Lohman Group

Once there, her email address is displayed at the bottom of the screen.