Angela Answers: wedding options during COVID-19 spread

Indianapolis, Ind -- Life is changing quickly as the spread of COVID-19 continues on. Spring Break trips are being canceled, kids are doing e-learning and families are limiting entertainment to home.

What if you're getting married? Recommendations from the CDC say social gatherings should be limited to 10 people. That is leaving couples across the country to postpone weddings until summer, and maybe longer.

Christine Kingery is a wedding planner who has already had to reschedule several of her clients' big days. She stopped by FOX59 to answer questions about the process of rescheduling, and what to do if your wedding date is too important to change.

In addition, Kingery and her staff are giving away a free, dream wedding to a deserving couple. For more information on the giveaway, head to the following link: Christine Kingery Events: Planning from the Heart