Adjusting to life after incarceration

In this “Angela Answers” segment, Montez Day discusses the adjustment people who served their time in prison must make when returning to society.

Day spent more than two decades in prison for various crimes and eventually found his calling in helping and teaching others. He has a passion for helping troubled youth and counseling those who are returning to society after prison.

He also discusses his upcoming event with Storytelling Arts of Indiana and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Community for Contemplation and Trusted Mentors.