A mother’s mission to find the person or people who murdered her son. 21-year-old Taylor Jay Miller was shot February 15 in the middle of the day. His mother says he was on a maintenance repair job in the neighborhood on Somerset Avenue, when he and his uncle were ambushed next to their work truck. Taylor’s mother, Ashley Parman, and his stepfather, Michael Sutt, joined Angela live on the red couch with their plea for answers.

If you have information and want to speak to IMPD Homicide Detective Lottie Patrick, call 317-327-3475, or email lottie.patrick@indy.gov. There is also a reward of up to $1,000 if a tip that leads to an arrest is made through Crime Stoppers. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477). You can also report through the Crime Stoppers website.