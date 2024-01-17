Brownsburg school superintendent Dr. Jim Snapp announced his retirement – effective immediately. Leaving some questioning if it had anything to do with the 7-year-old special needs student made to eat his own vomit. 5 educators were charged by the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office, but we wanted to learn the latest on this case. The attorneys for that boy and his family, Catherine Michael and Tammy Meyer, joined Angela in the studio to share more.

