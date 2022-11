Fighting back against fentanyl and the opioid crisis. Cammie Wolf Rice lost her son to an overdose and now works to stop other parents from suffering the same loss. She created a new position in hospitals called care coaches. They focus on treatment for addiction.

Cammie joined FOX59’s Angela Ganote this morning to talk about the new position and her efforts to end the opioid epidemic.



For more on Cammie and the Christopher Wolf Crusade, click here.