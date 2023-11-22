Using pain for purpose with the hope of raising awareness and prevention for suicide. In February 2023, a 13-year-old girl took her life here in central Indiana. Her best friend, Zyler Ogden, leapt into action with the help of his parents and started Chasing Sunsets, Inc. Another couple, searching for vendors to help raise money for Avon teachers met Zyler and his family. They joined Angela in the studio to share more about their connection and a huge craft and vendor fair coming up. For more information, click here and here.

