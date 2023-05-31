Diabetes drugs continue to be in high demand for Hoosiers trying to lose weight. We’ve done several stories on the short supplies of Ozempic, WeGovy and Mounjaro. The FDA now gives doctors the right to prescribe the drugs for weight loss. Jasmine Gonzalvo, a clinical professor of pharmacy practice at Purdue University, joined Angela on the red couch to share more information about these drugs.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction