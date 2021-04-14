Angela Answers: Dove Recovery House

INDIANAPOLIS — Overdoses and overdose deaths up significantly from this time last year. Still, funding for addiction treatment in Indiana is down. Dove Recovery House is one place offering Hoosiers struggling with addiction the help they need.
