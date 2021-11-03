Angela Answers: Fred Glass on new book ‘Making Your Own Luck’

Angela Answers
Posted: / Updated:

Attorney and author Fred Glass discusses his new book, Making your own Luck.

Describing the book as one of empowerment and taking control of your own destiny, Glass reveals how some of the negative aspects in his life have made him stronger today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Have a question for Angela? Use the form below!

Most Popular

Fall Fun Near Me

Latest News

More News