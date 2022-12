The top 30 bull riders in the world descend on Indianapolis next month for the Unleash the Beast’s Invitational at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Former Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger is bringing her non profit Grit and Grace to the forefront during the event, celebrity gala and fundraiser. For more information about Grit & Grace, click here.

