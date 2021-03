INDIANAPOLIS– As the homeless population grows in Indiana and across the country it is now estimated that almost 10% of adults who are homeless are veterans of the U.S. military. So many people know someone who has lost hope during the pandemic. Carl Sharperson is a retired marine, an author and life coach. He holds a deep passion for inspiring people to help by doing one thing, listening. For a link to his organization, click here.

