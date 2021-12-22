Angela Answers: Immunologist on President’s covid plan

INDIANAPOLIS– President Biden announced new efforts to try and contain the spread of covid and the new dominant omicron variant. His administration is buying 500 million rapid tests to send to any American who wants one. New covid-19 testing sites will also be set up, and ambulances and paramedic teams will be deployed to help hospitals. All these while pleading Americans to get vaccinated and boosted.

Here in Indiana 20 doctors, nurses, and respiratory professionals from the u-s navy are heading to IU Health Methodist Hospital to help as Indiana hospitals are overwhelmed. We talk to Immunologist and public health advocate, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm on his reaction to President Biden’s address.