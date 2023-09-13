Whistleblowers speaking out — as more than 100 people agree animal care in Indianapolis is in grave condition. More than 730 dogs euthanized just this year. Some of them were healthy, others had fosters lined up and ready to go.

Laurie Collins started Lucci’s House Bully Rescue three and a half years ago when she was not allowed to foster a Marion County dog. She joined Angela in the studio to continue the conversation, and explain how we can all help. For more information on Lucci’s House, click here.