Angela Answers: Inmates to return to cells after pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Outrage and confusion this week as President Biden’s legal team says thousands of men and women on CARES Act home confinement will go back to prison once the pandemic emergency is over.

Now, more than 20 organizations are requesting a meeting with the president to discuss the future of more than 4,000 non-violent federal prisoners, including several from right here in Indiana.

Two experts in the field are Jessica Jackson, a human rights attorney at Reform Alliance, and former U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman, the current executive director of Right on Crime.