It sounds like a huge breakthrough — Indiana University researchers develop a blood test for anxiety. The test uses biomarkers that to determine your risk of developing anxiety, the severity of your current anxiety and which therapies could be best for you.

IU Professor of Psychiatry, and the lead researcher on the project, Dr. Alexander Niculescu III joined FOX59’s Angela Ganote live this morning to answer our questions about the amazing development.

You can find more information on how to get yourself tested by clicking here.

Download the “Life X Mind” app from the Google Play Store here, and for the IOS here.

To read the full published study, click here.