Former Indianapolis mayoral candidate and City-County Councilor, Jefferson Shreve, and his wife, Mary, just announced $150,000 in donations to help save Indianapolis-area animals. It was a promise Shreve made during his campaign for mayor this year. The Shreve’s made good on that promise yesterday. Today, they joined Angela in the studio with their rescue, Shelby, to answer questions about who is getting the money and why.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction