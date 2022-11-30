A perfect opportunity to purchase a special gift and support the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the same time.

This story begins with Lauren Hanawalt and her fierce battle with cancer. Eight surgeries, 25 radiation treatments and too many rounds of chemo to keep count. Before she died last year, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.

Lauren’s mom, Karen, and sister, Sara, joined FOX59’s Angela Ganote this morning. They talk about an upcoming event being put on by popular jewelry designer Kendra Scott that’s giving back to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in honor of Lauren.

The Kendra Scott Event will be held from 6-8 PM on December 8th at the Fashion Mall. For more information or to RSVP to the event, click here.