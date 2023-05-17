When someone is raped or sexually assaulted, preserving evidence is key when it comes to holding the person responsible accountable. In Indiana, women often have to drive more than an hour to get a forensic exam. We recently reported on a case involving an IU student who had to drive from Bloomington to IU Methodist Hospital, because there was no one available to do the rape kit.

Angie Morris, a nurse and Indiana’s SANE Training Project Coordinator, joined Angela on the red couch to explain why this is happening — and what can be done to change it. For information on the SANE Training Project, click here. For details on Indiana Medical Forensic Examination Providers, click here.