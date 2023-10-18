It’s a video that will melt your heart and have you asking a lot of questions. Flounder is a puppy with swimmer’s syndrome. It is curable — but will take a lot of time and money to get him walking. Flounder and Laurie Collins with Lucci’s House Bully Rescue joined Angela in the studio this morning to share his story. For more information on Lucci’s House, click here. To view Flounder’s wishlist, click here.

