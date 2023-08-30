The dangers of social media and our children. We talk about it often here on FOX59 – and are sharing another warning with a federal case. An Indiana teenager was groomed and lured to New Jersey by a man who engaged in criminal sexual activity with the child. Zachary Myers is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana – and joined Angela in the studio to share more on prosecuting this case, and others like it.
Angela Answers: Man sentenced for luring Indiana teen
by: Kelsea Costello
