The dangers of social media and our children. We talk about it often here on FOX59 – and are sharing another warning with a federal case. An Indiana teenager was groomed and lured to New Jersey by a man who engaged in criminal sexual activity with the child. Zachary Myers is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana – and joined Angela in the studio to share more on prosecuting this case, and others like it.

