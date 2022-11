A college graduate, shot to death, set on fire, and left behind an abandoned Indianapolis home. The murder of 20-year-old Melissa Runnels remains unsolved. Four years have passed, and this morning her parents ask you to help them find their daughter’s killer. Mike Runnels, Barbara Harvey, and their private detective Richard Ferrin now working the case. For more information, click here and here.

