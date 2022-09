The fentanyl headlines are horrific. No matter what you call it a pandemic? A plague? Poison? We know it is killing hundreds of thousands of people. Brandi Shepherd knows the horrors.

She lost her brother to a fentanyl poisoning one year ago this Friday. She was in Washington, D.C. over the weekend with Congressman Jim Banks trying to find a way to slow down this crisis.



You can find more information about Brandi’s efforts by clicking here.