More than 300 animals were recently removed from an Indiana property, and the Decatur County landowner was arrested. 24 animals were found dead, and 23 had to be euthanized because their health was so awful. Now, an Indiana not for profit is tasked with saving and caring for them. Deb Richards, president of Triple R Equine Ranch joined Angela to discuss how much help they’ve needed.

