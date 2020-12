INDIANAPOLIS– It’s not surprising, but it’s something we haven’t really heard or talked about a lot in the past 9 months. The national eating disorder association reports a 78% increase to their helpline since the pandemic started. What are we seeing here in Indiana and what help is available?



Dr. Laura Boggs is an IU health psychologist at the Charis Center for eating disorders. She answers questions and to give some hope. For more information, head to their website.