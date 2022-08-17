Fox 59 uncovered a human error that led to a clean background check for a former Plainfield teacher and coach who was arrested after he was accused of selling drugs to students, and claiming he was a former MS-13 member. He had a previous criminal contempt charge for violating a protective order in New York. But it didn’t show up in a background check because a court clerk didn’t enter it into the public access terminal. Safe Hiring Solutions CEO Mike McCarty joined Angela in the studio to talk about what they uncovered in the background check they ran. For more information on Safe Hiring Solutions, click here. For additional details on Safe Visitor Solutions, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction