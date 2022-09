Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for kids ages 10 to 14. According to the CDC, someone dies by suicide every 11 minutes. It’s Suicide Prevention Week and we’re shining some light on trying to prevent it. Vanessa Enos is a Community Health Network therapist who joined us to talk about the youngest who are struggling. If you’re in a crisis, call or text 988 or text TALK to 741741.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction